Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $975.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $982.53 million.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.75.
Inter Parfums stock opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $108.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.34%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at about $657,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Inter Parfums (Get Rating)
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.