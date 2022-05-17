Intuit (INTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intuit to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INTU opened at $359.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.52. Intuit has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Edward Jones raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.45.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

