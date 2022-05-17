Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Lowered to $305.00 at Citigroup

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $219.53 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $206.60 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $268.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.27.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after buying an additional 10,040,407 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after buying an additional 6,018,962 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after buying an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after buying an additional 4,428,375 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

