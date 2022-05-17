Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Short Interest Up 27.0% in April

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the April 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3,430.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of PYZ traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.21. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,784. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.52. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $104.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

