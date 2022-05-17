Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in April

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 497.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 55,399 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 368.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after buying an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 496.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 22,575 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 173.5% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after buying an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTF stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,719. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.28 and a 200 day moving average of $145.68. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $107.92 and a 12-month high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

