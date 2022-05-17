Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,459,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,140,834. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

