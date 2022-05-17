Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.
NYSE:IVZ opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31.
In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 1,026,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $22,090,452.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $3,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,459,690 shares of company stock valued at $181,140,834. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
