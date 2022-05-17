Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the April 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCH traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.10. 3,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,731. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $126.81 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Ceera Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

