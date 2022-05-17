Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May 17th (ACXIF, ADBE, AGYS, ALLT, ATRA, AUTO, AVYA, BNS, CM, CMWAY)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 17th:

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $158.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $172.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group to an underperform rating.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Glencore Plc operates as a diversified natural resource company. It operates in three groups: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in mining, smelting, refining, and warehousing copper, nickel, zinc/lead, alloys, alumina/aluminum and iron ore. The Energy Products segment includes controlled and non-controlled coal mining and oil production operations and investments in strategic handling, storage and freight equipment and facilities. The Agricultural Products segment focuses on grains, oils/oilseeds, cotton and sugar. The Company’s operations consist of mining and metallurgical sites, offshore oil production assets, farms and agricultural facilities. It is a producer and marketer of commodities, such as mobile phones, bicycles, cutlery, plastics and electricity. Glencore Plc, formerly known as Glencore Xstrata PLC, is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland. “

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “GitLab Inc. is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “HENDERSON LAND DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED is an investment holding company and its core business comprises investment holding, property development, property investment and related businesses including project management, construction, property management, financial services and hotel operation. The Company focuses primarily on the Hong Kong market, but is also active in Mainland China where it has been steadily expanding its investments and scale of operations in recent years. Henderson Land holds a listed subsidiary – Henderson Investment Limited. Henderson Land also has three associated companies and one affiliated company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the SEHK). These associated companies and the affiliated company are: The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited, Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited and Towngas China Company Limited. “

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Honest Company is a digitally-native, mission-driven brand focused on leading the clean lifestyle movement, creating a community for conscious consumers and seeking to disrupt multiple consumer product categories. They have been dedicated to developing clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. Their integrated multi-category product architecture is intentionally designed to serve their consumers every day, at every age and through every life stage, no matter where they are on their journey. Their three categories are Diapers and Wipes, Skin and Personal Care and Household and Wellness. “

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $21.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Host Hotels decent first-quarter 2022 results were driven by leisure travel with strong rates at resort properties. Additionally, urban markets witnessed improvements, with group revenues increasing sequentially. Backed by an acceleration in lodging recovery, Host Hotels also announced the doubling of its quarterly dividend. Strategic acquisitions and value-enhancement initiatives are likely to aid long-term growth in its profitability. The capital-recycling program and a strong balance sheet also augur well. Shares of Host Hotels have outperformed the industry in the past six months, while the recent upward estimate revisions trend for 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Yet, recovery in core business transient might be tepid amid constrained business transient demand and a delayed return to offices.”

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Inventiva S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. Inventiva S.A. is based in Daix, France. “

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Jabil is benefiting from solid demand in key end markets together with excellent operational execution and skillful management of supply chain dynamics. It is likely to witness strong top-line growth in healthcare, automotive, industrial and 5G wireless and cloud businesses. Jabil’s Photonics business unit and EFFECT Photonics joined forces to develop next-generation coherent optical modules. EFFECT Photonics will make its System-on-Chip optical technology available, and Jabil will leverage its manufacturing coherent modules with extensive sourcing capabilities. However, the company is expected to suffer from supply chain disruptions. It faces intense competition from both domestic and international electronic manufacturing services and design providers. Commoditization and consolidation are other headwinds for the company.”

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceuticals company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. Its product portfolio consist hereditary angioedema and diabetic macular edema, KVD818 and KVD001, which are in clinical stage. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, United States. “

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Markforged Inc. is a creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform. Markforged Inc., formerly known as ONE CLASS, is based in Watertown, MA. “

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Meta Materials Inc. is a developer of functional materials and nanocomposites. It involved in inventing, designing, developing and manufacturing sustainable functional materials. Meta Materials Inc. is based in HALIFAX, NS. “

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Momentus Inc. is a U.S. commercial space company which plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus Inc., formerly known as Stable Road Acquisition Corp., is based in VENICE, Calif. “

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mosaic’s adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter of 2022 missed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. It is likely to gain from higher demand for fertilizers. Demand for phosphate and potash in North America has been strong in 2021, and the momentum is likely to continue this year. Strong grower economics and crop commodity prices are driving potash demand globally. The Vale Fertilizantes buyout is also expected to deliver significant synergies. Mosaic is also expected to benefit from its cost-reduction actions. Its efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. Also, the company has outperformed the industry over a year. However, the company is exposed to higher raw material costs due to tight supply. Mosaic also faces certain headwinds in its retail operations in Brazil. The slowdown in China may also affect demand.”

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Marathon Petroleum’s sale of its Speedway retail business for $21 billion provided the downstream operator with a much-needed cash infusion. The deal also comes with a 15-year fuel supply agreement per which Marathon Petroleum will supply 7.7 billion gallons of gasoline per year to 7-Eleven, thus ensuring a steady revenue stream. But while refining fundamentals have certainly brightened from the covid lows, the sector is not out of the woods yet in terms of cash flows that remain anaemic and well below the pre-crisis levels. In particular, the weakness in business travel demand remains a complicating factor. The continued increase in costs and expenses over the past few quarters and execution risks related to renewables foray are other negatives in the Marathon Petroleum story. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MariMed Inc. is a multi-state cannabis operator. The Company develops, owns and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products and dispensary operations. Its products and brands, includes Betty’s Eddies(R), Nature’s Heritage(TM), Bourne Baking Co. and K-Fusion(R). MariMed Inc. is based in NORWOOD, Mass. “

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Noah Holdings Ltd through its subsidiaries is engaged in providing independent services primarily comprising of distribution of wealth management products to the high net worth population in China. It distributes over-the-counter wealth management products originated in China which mainly includes fixed income products, private equity funds and securities investment funds. The Company also delivers to its clients a continuum of value-added services including financial planning, product analysis and recommendation, product and market updates and investor education. Noah Holdings Ltd is headquartered in Shenzhen, the Peoples’ Republic of China. “

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ponce Financial Group Inc. is the financial holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution and a certified Small Business Administration lender. The Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, The Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. Ponce Financial Group Inc., formerly known as PDL Community Bancorp, is based in BRONX, N.Y. “

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is engaged in providing products and services in insurance, banking and investment to retail customers and corporate clients. It offers life insurance; property and casualty insurance, including motor, property loss, liability, credit and trust, mortgage loan and individual car installment loan; health insurance comprising accident, committed governmental health insurance management, health consulting, and reinsurance; and annuity products, such as commercial supplementary pension and short-term group insurance. The company also provides trust services; products and services for investment banking, fixed earnings, assets management, securities trading, brokerage, research, and derivate products; and financial futures’ business and commodity futures’ brokerages, as well as asset hedge service, futures investment consultation, and futures training. Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Smith Micro Software, Inc. develops and sells communications software for personal and business use. The company’s objective is to enhance human interaction by giving users the ability to communicate through multimedia technologies over analog and digital platforms. Smith Micro’s products enable personal communication through telephony, fax, multimedia email, data, paging, video security and video conferencing. “

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $62.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Semtech is benefiting from strong momentum across industrial and infrastructure markets served. Strength in the Tri-Edge platform, 10G PON products,5G wireless and broad-based protection platformsis consistently driving its top-line growth. The growing adoption of LoRa devices and LoRaWAN standard is continuously benefiting the company. Further, growing shipments in Asia and North Americaremains a key positive factor. Apart from this, the company is continuously growing its customer base on the back of BlueRiver technology, which remains another positive. However, weak consumer demand for protection products remains a headwind. Further, increasing product development and engineering expenses remain concerns for the company. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Snowflake Inc. provides software solutions. The Company develops database architecture, data warehouses, query optimization and parallelization solutions. Snowflake Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Spire Global Inc. is a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services. Spire Global Inc., formerly known as NavSight Holdings Inc., is based in VIENNA, Va. “

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $59.00 price target on the stock.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $185.00 target price on the stock.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

