Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AcuityAds (ATY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AcuityAds (NYSE: ATY) in the last few weeks:

5/15/2022 – AcuityAds had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.00 to C$5.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – AcuityAds had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$4.25.

5/11/2022 – AcuityAds was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is a technology company which provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is based in Toronto. “

5/4/2022 – AcuityAds was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is a technology company which provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is based in Toronto. “

Shares of ATY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,448. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.79 million and a P/E ratio of 33.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). AcuityAds had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. Analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATY. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AcuityAds by 947.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AcuityAds by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

