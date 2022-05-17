Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Applied Blockchain (APLD)

Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS: APLD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/9/2022 – Applied Blockchain is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Applied Blockchain is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Applied Blockchain is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

5/9/2022 – Applied Blockchain is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of APLD stock opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

