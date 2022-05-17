Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ: SHEN):

5/5/2022 – Shenandoah Telecommunications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

5/3/2022 – Shenandoah Telecommunications was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Shenandoah Telecommunications was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/26/2022 – Shenandoah Telecommunications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

4/20/2022 – Shenandoah Telecommunications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

4/14/2022 – Shenandoah Telecommunications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

4/7/2022 – Shenandoah Telecommunications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

3/31/2022 – Shenandoah Telecommunications is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Shenandoah Telecommunications was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Shenandoah Telecommunications Company is a holding company which provides a broad range of telecommunications services through its operating subsidiaries. The Company’s operating subsidiaries provide local telephone, cable, Internet access, interexchange facilities, cellular and PCS services, along with many other associated services. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 698 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,184. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Christopher E. French acquired 10,400 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $201,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,251.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 20.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 100.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

