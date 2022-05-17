Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for ACV Auctions (ACVA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ACV Auctions (NASDAQ: ACVA):

5/16/2022 – ACV Auctions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

5/12/2022 – ACV Auctions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

5/12/2022 – ACV Auctions had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $25.00 to $22.00.

5/12/2022 – ACV Auctions had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $14.00.

5/12/2022 – ACV Auctions had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $18.00.

5/6/2022 – ACV Auctions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

5/3/2022 – ACV Auctions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

4/20/2022 – ACV Auctions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – ACV Auctions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – ACV Auctions had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ACVA opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Get ACV Auctions Inc alerts:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 218.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,490,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,390 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 29.5% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,599,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,938 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth $97,968,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 29.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,639,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.