Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hargreaves Lansdown (HL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON: HL):

5/16/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,160 ($14.30) to GBX 1,060 ($13.07). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($13.56) to GBX 1,060 ($13.07). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

5/6/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 ($15.41) to GBX 1,160 ($14.30). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,765 ($21.76) to GBX 1,725 ($21.26). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,205 ($14.85) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,530 ($18.86) to GBX 1,250 ($15.41). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($15.41) price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Hargreaves Lansdown had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,840 ($22.68) to GBX 1,765 ($21.76). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 873 ($10.76) on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 52-week low of GBX 804.80 ($9.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,745 ($21.51). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 985.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a GBX 12.26 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

In other news, insider Amy Stirling purchased 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($13.45) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($30,637.30).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

