Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.74.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INVH. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

INVH opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.12. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $34.45 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.