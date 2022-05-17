IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IonQ updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 175,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,747. IonQ has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IONQ. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In other IonQ news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $27,109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $15,915,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $9,247,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $5,959,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IonQ by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,766,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,054,000 after purchasing an additional 160,077 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

