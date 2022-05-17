IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IonQ updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE IONQ traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.47. 191,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,670,747. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54.

IONQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday.

In other IonQ news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONQ. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in IonQ during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

