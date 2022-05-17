iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) PT Lowered to $4.00

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at DA Davidson to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 222.58% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ IPW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,368. iPower has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $32.85 million and a P/E ratio of -41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. iPower had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that iPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of iPower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iPower by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

