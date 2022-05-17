Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.
IRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $97.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 33.93% and a net margin of 124.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
