iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Down 16.1% in April

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,602,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.14. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $57.95 and a 52 week high of $75.53.

