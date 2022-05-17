iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the April 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.
