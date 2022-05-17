iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,240,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the April 15th total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,289,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $25.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,763,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 665.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 925,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,597,000 after buying an additional 804,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 656,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,749,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

