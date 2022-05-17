iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 847,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 184,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EWZS traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,277. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

