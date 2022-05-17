iStar (NYSE:STAR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iStar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.
iStar stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. iStar has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $27.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22.
About iStar (Get Rating)
iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.
