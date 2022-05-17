iStar (NYSE:STAR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iStar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

iStar stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. iStar has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $27.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iStar by 207.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iStar by 87.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iStar by 239.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iStar during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iStar during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

