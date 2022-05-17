ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Purchases £148.72 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) insider Simon Bourne acquired 52 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 286 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £148.72 ($183.33).

Shares of ITM Power stock traded up GBX 5.90 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 293.20 ($3.61). 1,812,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,647. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -51.18. ITM Power Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 208.24 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 536.15 ($6.61). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 341.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 357.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.77) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.78) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.40) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 500 ($6.16) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 530.75 ($6.54).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

