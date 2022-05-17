Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

ITRI stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.30. Itron has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $102.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Itron will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $190,418.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $108,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,222 shares of company stock worth $705,584. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth about $201,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 37.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

