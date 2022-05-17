Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 27.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ituran Location and Control to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.30. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 74,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

