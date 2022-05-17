Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jabil is benefiting from solid demand in key end markets together with excellent operational execution and skillful management of supply chain dynamics. It is likely to witness strong top-line growth in healthcare, automotive, industrial and 5G wireless and cloud businesses. Jabil’s Photonics business unit and EFFECT Photonics joined forces to develop next-generation coherent optical modules. EFFECT Photonics will make its System-on-Chip optical technology available, and Jabil will leverage its manufacturing coherent modules with extensive sourcing capabilities. However, the company is expected to suffer from supply chain disruptions. It faces intense competition from both domestic and international electronic manufacturing services and design providers. Commoditization and consolidation are other headwinds for the company.”

JBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.60. The stock had a trading volume of 15,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,737. Jabil has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.69.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

