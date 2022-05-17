Jaguar Mining Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

TSE:JAG opened at C$2.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$207.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.33. Jaguar Mining has a 52 week low of C$2.65 and a 52 week high of C$7.01.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$53.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Mining will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, Caeté Gold Mine Complex, and the Paciência Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

