James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JHX. CLSA upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

NYSE:JHX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.75. 2,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,845. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.29. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in James Hardie Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries (Get Rating)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.