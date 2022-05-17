James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JHX. CLSA upgraded James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
NYSE:JHX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.75. 2,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,845. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.29. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78.
About James Hardie Industries
James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.
