James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Update

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHX traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.75. 2,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,845. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $41.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JHX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

