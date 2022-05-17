Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $31.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GLBE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

GLBE opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.63.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Global-e Online will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the first quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $78,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

