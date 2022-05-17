Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $31.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 61.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on GLBE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.
GLBE opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.10. Global-e Online has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.63.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the first quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth $78,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.