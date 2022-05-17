Jennifer Morris Acquires 23,715 Shares of Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR) Stock

Liontown Resources Limited (ASX:LTR – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Morris acquired 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.27 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$30,023.19 ($20,995.24).

Jennifer Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Jennifer Morris purchased 17,800 shares of Liontown Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.69 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,028.60 ($20,999.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 156.83, a current ratio of 156.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley project located in Perth, Western Australia.

