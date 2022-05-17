Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Jerash Holdings (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of JRSH stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $73.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, t-shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

