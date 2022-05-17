JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. JetBlue Airways reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,986,154. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.