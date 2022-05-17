JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

FROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. JFrog has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 0.88.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,224. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of JFrog by 1,375.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after buying an additional 2,454,199 shares during the last quarter. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $62,826,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,473,000 after buying an additional 1,140,000 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,010,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

