JMP Securities Cuts Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target to $7.00

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at JMP Securities to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 253.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NRDY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Nerdy from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

NYSE:NRDY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. 64,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,051. Nerdy has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.04 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $42.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 117.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Nerdy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

