Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $141.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $653.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

