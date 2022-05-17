Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.39. The company has a market cap of $653.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 664.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

