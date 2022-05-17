Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $64.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.83. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average of $88.39.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

