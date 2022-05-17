Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Joint will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 185,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $2,954,839.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,035,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,426,502.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 188,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,695. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Joint by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Joint by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Joint by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

