Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,345 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.73, for a total transaction of $1,716,746.85. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,568,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,599,978.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $238.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.33 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Morningstar by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

