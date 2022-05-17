JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €70.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($72.92) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($77.08) price target on JOST Werke in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($73.96) price target on JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($72.92) price target on JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of JST stock traded up €1.75 ($1.82) on Tuesday, hitting €38.15 ($39.74). 54,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $568.44 million and a PE ratio of 12.96. JOST Werke has a 1-year low of €34.05 ($35.47) and a 1-year high of €57.80 ($60.21). The company’s fifty day moving average is €37.44 and its 200 day moving average is €43.44.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

