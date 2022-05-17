JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $17.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.26. Par Pacific has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 128,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,014,140.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,834,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,158,937.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,231,599 shares of company stock worth $17,871,932. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Par Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Par Pacific by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26,539 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Par Pacific by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

