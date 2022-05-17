JPMorgan Chase & Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $12.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $347.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.37 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Cadence Bank lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.