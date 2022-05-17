JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target to $32.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.93% from the company’s current price.

CVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

CVI stock opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.69. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVR Energy will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $638,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 935,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,905,000 after acquiring an additional 321,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,137 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

