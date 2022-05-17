JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target to $109.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $97.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.06. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

