JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target to $7.00

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 172.37% from the company’s previous close.

NRDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nerdy from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Nerdy has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.32 million, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.39. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 117.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Nerdy will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nerdy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 424.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 173,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nerdy (Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.