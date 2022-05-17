JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) to “Overweight”

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PROSY. Investec lowered shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Prosus from €115.90 ($120.73) to €76.00 ($79.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prosus from €122.00 ($127.08) to €110.00 ($114.58) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prosus from €137.00 ($142.71) to €128.00 ($133.33) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prosus in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. Prosus has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $21.33.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

