Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBAXY. UBS Group cut their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 74 to CHF 63 in a report on Sunday.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Shares of JBAXY stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.