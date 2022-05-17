K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Set at C$10.00 by Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$10.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

KNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock remained flat at $C$7.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50.

In related news, Director Mark Price Eaton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.68, for a total value of C$217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,866,200. Also, Senior Officer Warren Uyen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total value of C$322,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$916,431.40. Insiders sold 337,900 shares of company stock worth $3,181,224 in the last 90 days.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

